Two years after landmark silicosis settlement, no-one has been paid

Why has it taken so long?

Chair of the Tshiamiso Trust, Prof May Hermanus, told GroundUp that they “fully understand the impatience among prospective beneficiaries, more so since the settlement agreement was made public on May 3 2018”.

The main delay, according to Hermanus, is that the agreement only became effective on December 10 2019. The trust was only formally registered in February.

Hermanus said the process of “setting up of the structures of the trust, and the drafting of the policies, procedures and processes, including the recruitment process of staff and service providers is a huge task. In addition, the database which informs the trust work involves amalgamating data from multiple sources. The systems that support the claims process are very complex and detailed with a number of checks and balances.”

J4M has drawn attention to the slow rate at which the trust has been staffed permanently. The trust is using an interim management team with experience in other similar structures. GroundUp was told that the trust is filling four senior posts from more than 600 applications received.

Hermanus defended the slow progress by emphasising that it was not two years, but rather five months that the trust has been able to operate: “While it may appear that nearly five months is a long time for us to have taken to reach this point, not only has the trust had to undertake much of its work during the Covid-19 pandemic ... but it is essential that the trust’s systems are well-considered, effective and reliable.”