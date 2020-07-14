Quality contribution to humankind, not longevity, leaves a memorable legacy

It is clear from these observations that the length of one's days on earth does not determine the impact of their contribution to humanity. One can draw inspiration from the likes of Steve Biko and others who died young but left a lasting impact for humanity to emulate.

On the other hand, Robert Mugabe who died at an advanced age ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for 37 years and left it in ruins.

What all this means is that a life of accumulation is not as worthwhile as a life of building a positive legacy.

The life of Nelson Mandela springs to mind as one who served and sacrificed for his fellow countrymen.

There were others such as Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe who also gave their lives to ensure the elimination of racial discrimination in SA.

In the age where materialism is seen as a legitimate pursuit, they chose to fight on the side of the oppressed and will be remembered for that.

A life well lived is not marked by what one has learnt but what they have taught and the example they have set for others to emulate. It is not about the number of children one has had but more about one's character.

It is not about fame but about how many will feel a lasting loss at one's passing. It becomes clear that a life that matters does not entail any self-centredness but is motivated entirely by doing good for others and improving their lot.

Such a life does not happen by accident but is a matter of choice. American activist for children's rights, Marian Edelman Wright, avers that: "Service is the rent we pay for being. It is the very purpose of life and not something you do in your spare time." Service to others is therefore what will enhance the quality of our lives and ensure that the lives in our years count.

The choice is ours. We can choose to live lives that matter and ensure fond memories in those we impacted on.