Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF issues warning to opposition leaders ahead of planned protest

MDC Alliance leaders should not be “cowards”, Zanu-PF has declared.

So says Zanu-PF acting secretary for information Patrick Chinamasa ahead of a planned July 31 mass uprising by the disgruntled opposition, workers' unions and civic society in Zimbabwe.

“We send this warning loud and clear. So please send out that warning to Chamisa that he should not be the coward that he has been, let him come in front and we will face him,” Chinamasa said, referring to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

“We remain vigilant against the machinations of the enemy and they have been very intensified in recent weeks. Zanu-PF sleeps with one eye open,” he said.

Chinamasa placed the blame of two dark public violence episodes under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule — August 1, 2018, and January 2019 riots — on the opposition. Since August 2018, at least 20 people have died in clashes with the army and police.

Zimbabwe’s deputy minister of defence and war veterans, Victor Matemamatanda, alleged that foreign embassies stationed in Harare are funding the mass protests and there’s a US$300,000 war chest for logistics.