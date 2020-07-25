Zimbabweans in SA who missed food assistance deadline are desperate

Spokesperson for Sassa Kgomoco Diseko, in an e-mail on July 23, said that the department is aware of the court order. Sassa has been working to adjust its system to be able to accommodate asylum seekers and special permit holders. He said the application process will still be electronic but requires a completely separate portal, as asylum seeker visas and special permit numbers are constructed differently to the ID documents used for the applications by citizens and permanent residents.

Diseko said: “The new portal should be ready for testing within the next few days and will thereafter be opened for applications. As a result of the development work, no applications have yet been received. Sassa has, however, been engaging with organisations working with asylum seekers to keep them updated with progress.”

“It must be kept in mind that the court ruling made provision for very specific categories of people to apply — asylum seekers and holders of special permits from Zimbabwe, Angola and Lesotho only, not all immigrants to this country.”

Chaurura further said consultations are currently under way for the assisted repatriation programme. “About 182 Zimbabweans who were stuck in SA were assisted with free transport home between June and July. About 1,862 who were stuck in both SA and Lesotho self-repatriated themselves. The number of the citizens who were self-repatriated using their vehicles is not recorded.”