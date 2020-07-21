Where are they now?: Tracing Cape Town city centre refugees

Refugees in Cape Town who protested to be resettled in other countries because of xenophobic violence in SA, are now trying to make a home for themselves in camps in Kensington and Bellville.

They had first protested by camping outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in St George’s Mall in 2019. They were removed in a chaotic operation and ended up spending months on Greenmarket Square and occupying the Central Methodist Church until April 2020.

Weeks after minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi warned the protesting refugees to reintegrate or face repatriation, many were relocated to camps in Kensington and Bellville by the City of Cape Town as the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the country.

When GroundUp visited the Kensington camp on Tuesday last week there were three communal fires going and a stall with basic items such as fruit, vegetables and bottles of cooking oil.

“There are no bathrooms so people have to find ways of washing,” said Melchi Kazadi. “Some men use the bush nearby while a makeshift bathroom was made for women which accommodates four people at a time. Inside the marquee they stay as families. The generator [for light] is switched on at night and off in the morning.”

Kazadi said that since they moved to the camp they are grateful for the meals they receive from Gift of Givers, Philippi Village, other immigrants and individual South Africans.

The spokesperson for the Kensington refugees, Serge Kande, said there are about 700 people living at the camp, including 250 children and 188 women.

“The majority said [at a meeting] they want to be resettled. Some mentioned neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe. They don’t want to stay in SA any more. About 27 people want to go back to the communities [in SA] and about nine people opted for repatriation,” he said.