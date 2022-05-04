My mother not involved in my father's killing, says son of slain businessman Farad Moosa

The convicted son of slain Pietermaritzburg businessman Farad Moosa, 46, has denied his mother was involved in the plot to kill his father.

Arif Moosa, 23, was giving testimony before Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

He said though his parents would sometimes have problems, their relationship was best described as being “very close” as they would often make up.

He told state advocate Zinhle Sokhela that 'problems' had influenced him into plotting against his father.

“I started thinking about this in 2019,” he said. He said his father would sometimes shout at him when he did something wrong.

The widow, Tasneem Gaffar, 46, Frank Phiri, 27, Hassan Majidu (Rasta), 27, and Scelo Cele are in the dock. Majidu is the only one in police custody.

The state is alleging that about the January 18 2018, Gaffar had instructed Arif to solicit the services of a person to kill his father. Arif then approached accused two to help him.

He said he had offered R40,000 to the hitman to kill his father.

“I never knew where the money was going to come from,” he said.

A timid looking Arif was often asked to raise his voice during his testimony as he was often inaudible. A handful of family members sat in the public gallery.

He said they had often met with co-accomplices near the Shoprite store in Raisethorpe from another property which belonged to his family.

Arif was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, in terms of a plea agreement. His father had been a formidable businessman in Pietermaritzburg whose businesses interests included sand and building materials supply and transportation.

The case is continuing.

TimesLIVE