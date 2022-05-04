×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

My mother not involved in my father's killing, says son of slain businessman Farad Moosa

By Mfundo Mkhize - 04 May 2022 - 19:17
Arif Moosa, 23, told the Pietermaritzburg high court his parents would sometimes have problems but their relationship was best described as being very close as they would often make up.
Arif Moosa, 23, told the Pietermaritzburg high court his parents would sometimes have problems but their relationship was best described as being very close as they would often make up.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

The convicted son of slain Pietermaritzburg businessman Farad Moosa, 46, has denied his mother was involved in the plot to kill his father.

Arif Moosa, 23, was giving testimony before Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

He said though his parents would sometimes have problems, their relationship was best described as being “very close” as they would often make up.

He told state advocate Zinhle Sokhela that 'problems' had influenced him into plotting against his father. 

“I started thinking about this in 2019,” he said.   He said his father would sometimes shout at him when he did something wrong.

The widow, Tasneem Gaffar, 46, Frank Phiri, 27, Hassan Majidu (Rasta), 27, and Scelo Cele are in the dock. Majidu is the only one in police custody.

The state is alleging that about the January 18 2018, Gaffar had instructed Arif to solicit the services of a person to kill his father. Arif then approached accused two to help him.

He said he had offered R40,000 to the hitman to kill his father.

“I never knew where the money was going to come from,” he said.

A timid looking Arif was often asked to raise his voice during his testimony as he was often inaudible. A handful of family members sat in the public gallery.

He said they had often met with co-accomplices near the Shoprite store in Raisethorpe from another property which belonged to his family.

Arif was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, in terms of a plea agreement. His father had been a formidable businessman in Pietermaritzburg whose businesses interests included sand and building materials supply and transportation.

The case is continuing.

TimesLIVE

Cops' refusal to attend scene of killing in Diepsloot sparks protest

The weekend's killings of two people and police's alleged refusal to attend to one scene, citing danger, appears to be what sparked the shutdown in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Dr Koboka's assistant relives his last moments

Koboka, 56, was shot and killed on Friday at his practice in Diepkloof Zone 5, Soweto.
News
1 month ago

Family reeling at double killing video

The family of the four-year-old boy stabbed by his father who also hanged himself is reeling in shock as the video of the incident still circulates ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...