Family reeling at double killing video

Husband thought wife was cheating while looking for work

The family of the four-year-old boy stabbed by his father who also hanged himself is reeling in shock as the video of the incident still circulates on social media.



Xolani Nhlebeya, from Mpumalanga, made a short video explaining why he had killed his son, who could be seen in the recording hanging from the roof behind him. He said he had killed the boy because his mother was cheating on him...