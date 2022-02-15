Cop who killed nurse and shot himself on road to recovery to stand trial

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is confident that the police officer who allegedly gunned down his ex-girlfriend at Tembisa Hospital last week will get his day in court as his condition improves.



Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa told Sowetan that the police officer was recovering and getting stronger to face the music for the murder of nurse Lebogang Monene, 30, who he allegedly shot about six times in the hospital's emergency parking lot...