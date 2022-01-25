Pregnant Tshegofatso Pule was threatened before her murder, court told

A heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule received repeated threats to leave her lover Ntuthuko Shoba, who is in the dock for allegedly masterminding her brutal killing.

As the trial finally got under way in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday, Pule’s close friend Tshepiso Tsita took the stand as the first witness and detailed how Shoba’s wife, Rosetta Moatshe, allegedly threatened Pule in the weeks before her death and warned her to “leave her man”.

She also allegedly threatened to “deal with her” and “visit her workplace”.

Pule was killed on June 12 2020.

Tsita told the court that Shoba had used her bank account several times to send money to Pule, who she said was dependent on Shoba for her financial upkeep.

With her evidence led by state prosecutor Faghre Mohammed, Tsita told the court that Pule had also been unhappy about Shoba's relationship with Moatshe as “she was not getting enough time” with Shoba, who pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

Tsita said a series of SMSes raised red flags for Pule and increased her fears for her safety. “She did not feel safe. She said she felt like she was being watched,” Tsita told the court.

“One of the messages was from a lady called Zandile or Zanele asking if Tshegofatso was looking for a job and it was a makeup job... She would teach people how to apply makeup. She said yes, she was interested and then the lady said she would call her but she called with a private number.”

Shoba is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.