Dr Koboka's assistant relives his last moments

“What do you guys want from me?” screamed Dr George Koboka as he confronted two gunmen who invaded his consultation room before two shots went off

His body fell and slouched against the door while blood gushed from his face. As he drew his last breath, his assistant — who had been preparing a patient in the next room — jumped and tried to remove Koboka from the door to escape as she feared the killers might return to finish the doctor off...