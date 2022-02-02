Family of murdered bus driver wants justice and closure
The family of the murdered Stabus driver Neho Motaung is demanding closure after the case against the eight people arrested for the crime was postponed yet again in the Lenasia magistrate’s court.
Matshidiso Motaung, the deceased’s daughter, told Sowetan on Tuesday the family has had a difficult time as the matter had been postponed too often...
