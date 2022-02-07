Families of slain women bay for monster's blood
Judge condemns callous killings
While acting judge Denise Greyling-Coetzer is expected to sentence Mpumalanga multiple murderer Julius Mndawe, dubbed the “Masoyi monster”, families of the five young women he killed say they will not forgive him.
Mndawe was found guilty of five counts of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice on Friday and is expected to be sentenced today. ..
