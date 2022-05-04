Kruger National Park field ranger shot dead while working with colleagues

A field ranger at Kruger National Park (KNP) was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon.

South African National Parks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla confirmed that a field ranger succumbed to his injuries after being shot while on duty with his colleagues in the Shangoni section of reserve.

“Details are still sketchy at this stage but we will get a clearer picture tomorrow (Thursday) after the traumatised colleagues have deposed their statements. The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin have been notified,” said Phaahla.

The incident follows the arrest of two field rangers on charges related to fraud, money laundering and corruption in April.

