×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kruger National Park field ranger shot dead while working with colleagues

04 May 2022 - 19:05
Orrin Singh Reporter
A Kruger National Park field ranger was shot dead while working with colleagues on Wednesday. Stock photo.
A Kruger National Park field ranger was shot dead while working with colleagues on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A field ranger at Kruger National Park (KNP) was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon. 

South African National Parks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla confirmed that a field ranger succumbed to his injuries after being shot while on duty with his colleagues in the Shangoni section of reserve.

“Details are still sketchy at this stage but we will get a clearer picture tomorrow (Thursday) after the traumatised colleagues have deposed their statements. The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin have been notified,” said Phaahla. 

The incident follows the arrest of two field rangers on charges related to fraud, money laundering and corruption in April.

TimesLIVE

Kruger Park field rangers arrested by the Hawks

The breakthrough comes as a result of ongoing investigations led by the Hawks with support from the Skukuza Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit.
News
1 week ago

Game ranger on the mend after black rhino encounter

The Scottish game ranging student rushed to hospital after an encounter with a rhino on Wednesday is on his way to a full recovery.
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...