News

International Pentecostal Holiness Church succession battle spills onto streets

28 March 2022 - 17:19
Hundreds of the Jerusalem faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) marched to the police head office in Tshwane to submit a memorandum of their demands.
Hundreds of the Jerusalem faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) marched to the police head office in Tshwane to submit a memorandum of their demands.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

The Jerusalem faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) has accused the police of being “captured” and dragging their feet in investigating their cases.

Hundreds of the faction's members marched to police headquarters in Tshwane to submit a memorandum of demands on Monday.

Vusi Ndala, spokesperson for IPHC Jerusalem, accused members of the other church factions of "colluding with police" and laying unwarranted charges against them.

He said two brothers are contesting for the leadership of the church.

“Some members who are affiliated to the other factions [are colluding with police]. There are officers and members of law-enforcement agencies who are abusing state resources to fight the factional battles,” Ndala said.

“They work with rogue police officers. There are police that we believe are captured and they use tactics such as a hasty arrests on unwarranted charges.”

IPHC widows break their silence over men's deaths

Widows of the men who were found shot and burnt in a car at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters want answers after the ...
News
2 months ago

Modise church 'battles are all for the love of money'

With more than R130m in its coffers the Jerusalem faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church has blamed the fights within the church to ...
News
2 months ago

Ndala called on police officials to intervene and fast-track investigations in their pending cases.

“We are here to say to the police minister: can you please assist us in arresting and addressing these rogue police so that we are not harassed or intimidated?

“The cases that we opened since 2018 have not moved at all. We have over 2,000 cases. However, when there is a case of those unwarranted charges against us, there is haste to arrest and charge,” he said.

William Makgabo, an executive of the church who claimed he was also a “victim of unwarranted charges”, agreed.

“There are so many cases that are opened against members of IPHC and they are orchestrated by certain individuals working with police. The minister must intervene in this. There is a serious rot and corruption happening in the department,” he said.

The memorandum by the group was accepted by a representative of the police.

The IPHC has been plagued by conflict for years. Divisions began after the death of leader Glayton Modise in 2016. Since then, three factions have emerged:

  • the Jerusalem faction, led by Michael Sandlana;
  • the Leonard Modise faction, based at the headquarters in Zuurbekom; and
  • the Tshepiso Modise faction, based in the East Rand.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported that a group of men stormed the church’s headquarters in Zuurbekom on July 11 2019 in the early hours of the morning. Five people were killed in the shooting that ensued and police recovered 68 firearms — 17 rifles, 24 shotguns and 27 pistols.

TimesLIVE

'I took no part in my wife's fraudulent death', says Sandlana

A prominent church leader, who is facing a charge of fraud in connection with the fraudulent submission declaring the death of his estranged wife at ...
News
10 months ago

Gun fight raises stakes at Modise church

The leaders of the two factions at the centre of a deadly succession feud at IPHC, better known as Modise church, are blaming each other for the ...
News
1 year ago

Modise's Jerusalema faction denies attack on Zuurbekom church

The faction of the Modise church which has been accused of orchestrating the attack at its property in Zuurbekom has denied involvement in the attack ...
News
1 year ago

Modise church ordered to pay transgender woman R600k

A transgender woman who was subjected to a humiliating genital test by members of her church to check whether she was “a real woman” has been awarded ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced for mudering Tshegofatso Pule