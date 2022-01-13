Modise church 'battles are all for the love of money'
Priest says R130m in Jerusalem faction accounts targeted
With more than R130m in its coffers the Jerusalem faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church has blamed the fights within the church to nothing but the love of money.
Speaking to reporters in Pretoria on Thursday, spokesperson of the faction Priest Vusi Ndala said there has been many illegal attempts to have access to the church's funds...
