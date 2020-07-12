Modise's Jerusalema faction denies attack on Zuurbekom church

The faction of the Modise church which has been accused of orchestrating the attack at its property in Zuurbekom has denied involvement in the attack that led to the death of five people.

Jerusalema faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church which is based in Pretoria refuted allegations that it was behind the attack on Saturday morning

Priest Vusi Ndala, spokesperson of the faction under the leadership of Michael Sandlana denied allegations that the killings and hostage situation was a result of their doing.

He denied that they sent an entourage of heavily armed men to invade and hold congregants hostage at the church’s headquarters in Zuurbekom.

“Those people who died there were our members. But we categorically deny that they were sent to Silo. They went there on their own free will to see if they could worship there, but there was no authority given from the executive that they should go and invade Silo,” Ndala said.

“They were ambushed. They killed our people and it wasn't because we were the ones in the wrong,” he said.