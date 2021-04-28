'I took no part in my wife's fraudulent death', says Sandlana

IPHC leader says he then went to home affairs to verify if it was true

A prominent church leader, who is facing a charge of fraud in connection with the fraudulent submission declaring the death of his estranged wife at the department of home affairs, says he discovered on social media that she had died.



Michael Sandlana, the leader of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church’s Jerusalema faction, said he did not report his wife dead, but rather went to the department of home affairs to verify his marital status where he was informed that he was a widower. ..