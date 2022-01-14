IPHC widows break their silence over men's deaths

Widows of the men who were found shot and burnt in a car at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters want answers after the matter was struck off the roll, with the National Prosecuting Authority revealing on Thursday that it was proceeding with an inquest.



Two of the five widows spoke to Sowetan on Thursday, breaking their silence, after their husbands were killed at the church in Zuurbekom on the West Rand, one of the country’s biggest, 18 months ago...