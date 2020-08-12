The IPHC is not the Modise family church, claims the Jerusalema faction
Leaders of the Jerusalema faction of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) say the organization should be separated from the Modise family as this was the wishes of the founders.
On Wednesday, spokesperson for the faction Priest Vusi Ndala said the leader of the faction, Michael Sandlana, is the right person to be at the helm of the popular church. The briefing happened just a day after 42 men accused of being involved in the July 11 attack at the IPHC Zuurbekom headquarters were released on R5,000 bail each...
