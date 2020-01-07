ANC and EFF call for special council meeting in Tshwane to remove DA officials

In the agenda, the two parties want to table motions of no confidence in Mathebe, deputy speaker Zwelibanzi Khumalo, executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, chief whip of council Christo van den Heever, chair of chairs Gert Pretorius and dissolve all oversight committees.

Maepa said the ANC had given Mathebe until January 6 to respond to the petition and had already copied Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile and acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane.

Mathebe is being accused of running a campaign against Mokgalapa. The opposition accuses Khumalo of holding a position which does not exist in law while Mokgalapa is accused of failing to stop Glad Africa corruption.

Maepa was still confident early Tuesday afternoon that the special council meeting would be held.

“We will receive the feedback from the speaker. The meeting is mandatory it is not discretionary…,” he said.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that Mathebe had received the petition.

“The speaker is consulting these parties. The discussions are still under way,” Mashigo said.

The ANC and the EFF have been trying to remove DA officials in Tshwane for some time.