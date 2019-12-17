Arguments over the removal of Tshwane speaker and mayor set for Thursday

Arguments regarding the Tshwane council meeting which removed speaker Katlego Mathebe and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will now be heard on Thursday.

Judge Neil Tuchten stood the matter down in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday until December 19.

This is to allow the ANC’s legal representatives to file replying affidavit after they informed the court that they had not received such from a new application brought by four Tshwane councillors.

The new application is from Mathebe, Mokgalapa, deputy speaker Zwelibanzi Khumalo and acting mayor Abel Tau to nullify the council decision taken at a meeting on December 5.

In that meeting, Mathebe and Mokgalapa were voted out in chaotic fashion, something the DA described as nothing but a coup.