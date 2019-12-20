DA application is 'null and void'

A founding affidavit deposed by a DA provincial member of the legislature was based on hearsay and therefore nullifies the DA's application to suspend resolutions made on December 5.

This was according to Advocate Phazha Ngandwe who urged the North Gauteng High Court to dismiss an application submitted by deputy speaker Zweli Khumalo, speaker Katlego Mathebe, mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and acting mayor Abel Tau.

Ngandwe, who was representing the ANC, told the court that the application brought by the applicants was based on hearsay because Crezanne Bosch, the DA member of the Gauteng legislature, was not present during a meeting that led to the ousting of Mokgalapa and Mathebe.

In Bosch's affidavit, she said she was present during the meeting and that she witnessed the chaotic situation that led to a resolution that ousted the speaker and mayor.

Ngadwe argued that the court should dismiss the application because it was not urgent and that it should be struck off the roll.