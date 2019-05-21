Free State father had son 'taken out' to avoid paying maintenance

A father who did not want to continue paying maintenance after he retired as a teacher has been sentenced to life behind bars for arranging the murder of his own son.

Kearabetswe Molatole, 17, was found dead at his father's home in Gladstone, Thaba 'Nchu, in the Free State after soccer practice in April 2017.

Kelebogile Molatole, 50, Khoeliea-Marena Sefuthi, 53, and Tebogo Molatole, 47, were each sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday for the murder of Molatole's son.

Free State police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the teenager's cousin left him after soccer practice to buy soft drinks at a shop.