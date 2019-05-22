Man's lover poisons two kids, herself

A distraught young father yesterday spoke of how his lover allegedly poisoned herself and her two children last week.

Their nine-month-old baby died on Friday after her mother allegedly fed her and her four-year-old sibling aldicarb - popularly known as galephirimi in the townships.

The four-year-old child was from the woman's previous relationship, while the nine-month-old was theirs. The deceased toddler's father, Phineas Langa from Mqantsa section in Tembisa, on the East Rand, said his girlfriend of six years poisoned herself and the children following an argument.

Langa, 23, said his girlfriend bought the deadly poison from the streets early last week to eliminate rats that have become a problem in their rented room in Mqantsa.

"There were two packets in a plastic. She used one on Tuesday and the next day we found several rats dead," he said.

Langa said he returned home at 6am on Friday after working night shift.

"I woke up at 11am and she made breakfast that we ate with the children. I left to see someone but she called, asking me to come back because she wanted to talk to me. We sat down and she told me that she was tired of living a lie. She said she lied to me about being pregnant. I told her that we should move forward and that I won't give up on her."