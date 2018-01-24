Past sore experience has put me off sex

The first time I had sex it was so sore, it put me off the act for years and I have been celibate since.

I met a wonderful man but freeze up whenever he tries to make love to me. I need help but am embarrassed about my problem.

Boitumelo replies:

It's okay to feel anxious. You have to give yourself a second chance, at least open yourself up again to a new adventure because now you are more mature and in control of your sexual pleasure.

You can communicate how you feel and what you would like so that your partner can know that he needs to be gentle and patient.