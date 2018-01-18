New neighbours too loud during sexual encounters

My new neighbours are very loud when they have sex. They are at it the whole night some days.

When I tried to tell them to stop their noise, they became rude to me.

The building caretaker who also lives on the same floor says their antics are more an entertainment value than nuisance and has also dismissed my complaint.

Where do I go if the caretaker cannot even help?

Boitumelo Replies:

Since the caretaker is not helpful, perhaps you have to report the matter directly to the property owner if you believe that your neighbours' behaviour is totally disruptive and unacceptable.

It might also benefit you to get advice from someone who knows and understands laws and regulations governing complex or estate living, they can guide you better.

I can imagine how disturbing it can be if you have children or even your parents visiting and they have to listen to such noises.

MOM Replies:

I would suggest that you either move or get your own sex pal.

Seemingly, you can't control or dictate how the neighbours live their lives. Get on with the programme - have sex too!

Tshenkeng is a clinical psychologist, e-mail her on tumi.tshenkeng@gmail .com

Mahlobo is a seduction expert, e-mail her on mandisamahlobo@gmail.com