Safe sex forgotten this festive

It appears that while Distruction Boyz's hit summer song Omunye was playing in every party and taxi during the festive season, millions of South Africans forgot the basics of safe sex amid the celebrations.

A sample of sales of emergency contraceptives, known as morning-after pills, and home pregnancy test kits sky-rocketed across South African pharmacies during the festive season.

Sunday World polled pharmacies in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng about the sale of these items since the beginning of the festive season holidays and the numbers would probably give Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi a heart attack.

According to pharmacists interviewed, home pregnancy test kits were selling like hot vetkoeks while the number of those who bought pills to prevent unwanted pregnancies after engaging in unsafe sex came second.

Mosa Motala, an assistant pharmacist in Kalapeng Pharmacy in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, said in December alone, they sold an average of 80 home pregnancy test kits and 50 morning-after pills a day.