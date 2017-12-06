My wife and I are seeking help as our sex life is boring
How true are claims by some sex experts that they can teach couples experiencing bad sex to improve their sex lives, and who does one trust to invite into the sensitive space that is our bedroom?
Our sex life is boring and predictable, and my wife and I want to seek help but are scared to consult with con-artists? What is out there that is legitimate where we can seek help and enjoy our sex life as a couple?
Boitumelo replies:
It is understandable that you feel uncomfortable when inviting other people into such a private space. There are professionals such as sexologists and sex therapists who can help. They not only deal with sexual health but how to enhance sexual experiences.
There are also sex therapy clinics which host psychologists, marital counsellors, and medical practitioners specialising in sexual therapy.
Couples do not have to wait for when there is a serious sexual problem but can also consult when they want sexual enhancement and enrichment.
The convenience of online search allows you to check where to find a legitimate one.
MOM replies:
The sex education industry has good people that can help and very bad people who are just money hungry. You sound skeptical, so the best way to start your journey would be a DIY sex project. Buy books on sex education and watch videos that can help you.
The problem may not be in the bedroom because sex happens in the mind. Try and stop being husband and wife for a week and treat each other like boyfriend and girlfriend.
Boitumelo Tshenkeng is a qualified clinical psychologist. E-mail her at tumi.tshenkeng@gmail.com
Mandisa O. Mahlobo is a seduction expert, relationship coach and author. E-mail her at mandisaomahlobo@gmail.com