Two boyfriends discussing turns to assist me is my dream for 2018

A new year always brings with it a new enthusiasm for life. Sometimes it's palpable in the air but more recently, with thanks to social media, it is evident in the updates of many people.

When it isn't being a toxic space, social media can be a great space to unwind, kick back and have a good laugh.

And I am yet to meet anyone who doesn't appreciate that slap your thigh, mouth wide open laugh once in a while.

And this is how I got drawn into a topic on the things we ought to be doing differently in 2018, as far as relationships are concerned.

Some of them were hilarious and one was to me, rather intriguing. It is a hypothetical scenario where a man is dating several women at one time, and the women not only know about each other, but are all happily sharing this man. To a point where one can call the other to check on what could have possibly made their "darling" boyfriend upset.

Posts like these usually make me upset, very upset. They usually would have been penned by a man because the patriarchal undertones in them are trying very hard to be anything but "under".

If you are a dedicated reader of this column as you should be, you would know my issues with gender inequalities. And most of the subliminal messages and tools are hidden in social media posts like these and veiled as humour.

This particular one however did not upset me, intrigue very quickly settled in the place where my usual irritation sits.

One, I realise just how much I don't mind this hypothetical situation, in fact were it in reverse, these are the things my dreams are made of. Strue!

For decades men have been telling women "baby I love the both of you". That it is natural for them to desire more than one woman and too weak to resist it.