Road to orgasm, it's all in the mind
Can you think yourself into an orgasm?
While some people may find the concept preposterous, as most people perceive intercourse to be directly related to orgasm, the sex experts have spoken and it turns out you can.
Educational sexologist Dr Babalwa Funda and sex therapist Godivah say everyone is responsible for their own orgasms, and it all begins in the mind.
Funda says that anyone can think themselves into an orgasm anywhere and at any time, even in the boardroom during a meeting.
But firstly, Funda says, it is important to understand exactly what an orgasm entails. "In my understanding, an orgasm is a balance of the body, the emotions, the mental and spiritual state of human being.
"Once you are able to achieve this balance and that energy resonates within you, then you can easily have your orgasm.
"You can then choose how to channel that energy and distribute it through the body, meaning having a sexual orgasm. You could also channel that energy to revitalise yourself mentally and spiritually, having an intellectual or spiritual orgasm. It is up to you how you choose to use that energy."
Funda says thinking yourself into an orgasm can be useful in getting an orgasm during sex. It can also be a propellant that kick starts new ideas, such as being energetic and thinking on your feet when you are feeling down and needing a pick-me-up.
"Sexual energy is a very powerful tool in getting one the euphoric feel-good energy. So imagine if you were able to channel that energy into different aspects of your life? That would certainly improve your outlook, your way of thinking and even your interpersonal relationships. It is a skill that everyone can learn and master," she says.
So how does thinking yourself into an orgasm work? Funda says that it all begins in the brain. "I strongly believe that your mind controls everything. If you harness all this energy into a sexual encounter, for example, you can achieve an orgasm because your end goal was the euphoric feeling after having an orgasm. It is all about blocking out the noise for your end goal."
Godivah gives us the blow by blow of how you can practically think yourself into an orgasm.
"Think of your favourite fantasy, but this time, add in new insights. Imagine the colour and texture of the sheets you are on, see the sweat dripping from your lover's brow onto your face," says Godivah.
"Now start clenching your vagina muscles. Or if you are a guy, start clenching your muscles you use to stop urination.
"For example, if it's that moment when you enter your woman, hit the rewind button and replay the wow part nonstop until your clenching makes the orgasm happen."