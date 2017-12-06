Road to orgasm, it's all in the mind

Can you think yourself into an orgasm?

While some people may find the concept preposterous, as most people perceive intercourse to be directly related to orgasm, the sex experts have spoken and it turns out you can.

Educational sexologist Dr Babalwa Funda and sex therapist Godivah say everyone is responsible for their own orgasms, and it all begins in the mind.

Funda says that anyone can think themselves into an orgasm anywhere and at any time, even in the boardroom during a meeting.

But firstly, Funda says, it is important to understand exactly what an orgasm entails. "In my understanding, an orgasm is a balance of the body, the emotions, the mental and spiritual state of human being.

"Once you are able to achieve this balance and that energy resonates within you, then you can easily have your orgasm.