Food

Sorghum queen shows unknown side of African grain

Indigenous cereal boasts many health benefits, local economy

19 October 2021 - 08:13
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

Sorghum can be made into much more than beer and porridge, something that 26-year-old Zandile Finxa is showing South Africans and the world.

Finxa, a consumer and food sciences graduate from the University of Pretoria, is passionate about getting South Africans to think differently about our indigenous produce. Finxa, from Sebokeng in the Vaal, is a researcher, consumer scientist and a recipe developer and she’s currently based in Cape Town where she works for a retailer...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling