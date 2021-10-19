Sorghum queen shows unknown side of African grain
Indigenous cereal boasts many health benefits, local economy
Sorghum can be made into much more than beer and porridge, something that 26-year-old Zandile Finxa is showing South Africans and the world.
Finxa, a consumer and food sciences graduate from the University of Pretoria, is passionate about getting South Africans to think differently about our indigenous produce. Finxa, from Sebokeng in the Vaal, is a researcher, consumer scientist and a recipe developer and she’s currently based in Cape Town where she works for a retailer...
