Sorghum queen shows unknown side of African grain

Indigenous cereal boasts many health benefits, local economy

Sorghum can be made into much more than beer and porridge, something that 26-year-old Zandile Finxa is showing South Africans and the world.



Finxa, a consumer and food sciences graduate from the University of Pretoria, is passionate about getting South Africans to think differently about our indigenous produce. Finxa, from Sebokeng in the Vaal, is a researcher, consumer scientist and a recipe developer and she’s currently based in Cape Town where she works for a retailer...