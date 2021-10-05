Pastry chef a master of her craft

Sibiya took about six years to eventually enrol in a culinary school

Cake was the order of the day at Lillian Sibiya’s home in Limpopo while growing up.



Her aunt would be in charge of the baking during special occasions and Sibiya would be her little helper, who was fascinated by the alchemy of baking, and would soon take over the duties of making Christmas cake. ..