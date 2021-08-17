Culinary concept only for online orders
Ghost kitchens see light of day during pandemic
Like any industry, the culinary world also has shifts when the environment changes.
The Covid-19 pandemic has allowed the concept of ghost kitchens to thrive. You’re probably wondering what that is. Well, a ghost kitchen is a restaurant that sells food exclusively or predominantly through digital channels, via apps and directly online etc...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.