Wedding gowns fit for a princess
Creative pair score with Skeem Saam ceremony
The drama at the jubilant wedding ceremony of Skeem Saam’s Mapitsi (Mogau Motlhatswi) and Thabo Tbose Maputla (Cornet Mamabolo) was not courtesy of gun-toting mother-in-law, Meikie (Harriet Manamela).
Mapitsi’s wedding gowns took centre stage as the couple tied the knot in a joyous and emotional ceremony last week. ..
