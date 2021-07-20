Foodie thrills fans with exotic dishes, rural bliss
For 26-year-old food blogger Onezwa Mbola, going back to the basics is how she’s differentiating herself in a sea of content creators.
For 26-year-old food blogger Onezwa Mbola, going back to the basics is how she’s differentiating herself in a sea of content creators.
Mbola is slowly showing those watching through her YouTube channel the idyllic and peaceful life that comes with village living...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.