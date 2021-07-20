Foodie thrills fans with exotic dishes, rural bliss

For 26-year-old food blogger Onezwa Mbola, going back to the basics is how she’s differentiating herself in a sea of content creators.

Mbola is slowly showing those watching through her YouTube channel the idyllic and peaceful life that comes with village living...