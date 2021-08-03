Beauties serve up favourite dishes

Home-cooked meals to tempt taste buds

Voting for Miss SA 2021 Top 10 has officially closed but you still have a last chance to vote for your favourite, with your stomach. Some of the top 30 contenders for the Miss SA crown have shared their favourite dishes and you can try out the recipes to see if your favourite wins the battle of the beauty and the plate.



Mama knows best..