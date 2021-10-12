Successful natural hair care brand owner branches into salon

Pooe's products found in most major retailers

Sonto Pooe started doing hair as a means to earn extra money for a pair of sneakers as a teenager; years later she’s the owner of successful natural hair care brand Native Child.



“I’ve always been passionate about hair, I was one of those obsessive people... if something doesn’t look right I will fix it for you. I’ve always loved my hair, even as a child my great-grandmother used to allow me only, out of all her grandchildren, to touch her hair; I feel like that is something that I was born with."..