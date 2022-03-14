Self-forgiveness is important and worthwhile pursuit

Getting started on the journey of self-forgiveness was not an easy thing for Gijana to do.

She has had to battle with her thoughts and get rid of beliefs she had adopted as truth for many years.

“I used to believe that I was experiencing hardships because I was attracting them. I also used to think all these things happen simply because it’s me and that they do not happen to other people. I always had that assumption.”

Having to make sense of her reality through the lens of a past characterised by abandonment and trauma, she has found that being at peace with her experiences has been a game changer.

She has also had to be aware of the damage caused to her inner self to embrace healing.

“I kind of didn’t experience my childhood. I had to be a mother to myself. I had to grow even before I was a grown up. I took all that blame and I believed that it was all my fault. I was convinced I was the problem.

“My experiences contributed to low self-esteem and self-doubt. I felt as though I was not good enough. But I have had to accept that I have done nothing wrong and my childhood was not my fault.”

Having a relationship with God, actively working towards her healing and reconciling with her parents who were absent in her childhood are some of the things that have made Gijana’s journey of self-forgiveness enriching.

Acknowledging that the journey of self-forgiveness does not happen overnight and that she cannot entirely wipe out her past, she continues to intentionally walk her journey.

“It’s not easy to unlearn the blame game. It has taken loving and appreciating myself again, appreciating my past too. I am who I am because of my history. I’ve had to learn to not despise my past experiences.”

Though still on the journey, Gijana believes self-forgiveness has been an important and worthwhile pursuit. While some days may be better than others and the past cannot be erased, she aims to keep on keeping on.

“Self-forgiveness has positively affected the relationship I have with myself. I’ve grown to love and appreciate myself. I’ve grown to develop confidence and self-esteem. But it is still a work in progress because I still have experiences in life that trigger my past.”

According to life and relationship coach Siyathokoza Nsizwane, self-forgiveness is crucial for a healthy relationship with yourself.