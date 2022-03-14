Five useful tips on journey to self-forgiveness
Extend grace to yourself
The road to self-forgiveness requires intention and a deeper dive into the most vulnerable and intimate parts of ourselves. Here are five tips from life and relationship coach Siyathokoza Nsizwane to help you as you gracefully journey towards freeing yourself from self-blame.
Acknowledge the situation
Whether it is a mistake that you made or an experience that happened to you, acknowledging that it happened is important. This allows you to get started on the internal work required for self-forgiveness.
Allow yourself to feel
It is important to feel in order to heal. Work through the emotions that come with a particular incident instead of avoiding them.
Remember that you are human
Remember that the human experience is not perfect and neither are you. Resolve within yourself that nobody is perfect, mistakes are part of life and that things don’t always go the way we want them to.
Know that the past can’t be changed
Accept what happened and that the past cannot be changed. Let it go.
Say it until you believe it
Consistently tell yourself that you forgive yourself and align your actions accordingly. Believe that you are capable of moving on from your past and extend grace to yourself.
