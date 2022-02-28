Five ways to intentionally tap into your joy

Taking charge of your own happiness requires intentionality and the will to consistently pour into your own cup. Here are five tips from wellness coach Phemelo Segoe on how to intentionally tap into your joy and harness the power of your happiness.

Make time for yourself

Much value can be found in solitude. Our lives can become busy, so it is important to take time out and be alone. This will enable you to listen to your own thoughts and get back to your own voice.

Go offline regularly

We live in a digital world and spend a lot of time connecting on digital platforms. Too much of this can be harmful to our health and happiness. As such, it is important to schedule a regular social media break or digital detox.

Move your body

Whether it is through exercise or dancing like nobody’s watching, moving your body is important. Your physical health is just as important as your mental and emotional health. Include movement in your daily routine and see how a healthier you results in a happier you.

Laugh often

Laughter is good for the soul. Use every opportunity you can to embrace humour and laughter. If you cannot remember the last time you had a good laugh, then you are depriving yourself of joy. Make sure you laugh often.

Mind your company

Who you spend your time with matters. Surround yourself with people that feel like the sun on your skin, those who refresh you like the wind on a hot day. That is where your joy lies. Spend time nurturing the connections that allow for reciprocity so that your cup never runs dry.