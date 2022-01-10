Best foot forward as you step into the new year

The same can be said for Motseothata, who has learnt to confront the emotional triggers that were holding her back.

Her journey has given her room to heal and express empathy for others.

According to productivity coach and teacher Matseleng Mogodi, being in charge of your mental and emotional health can save you from the disappointment and devastation that comes with unachieved goals.

“As humans, we are emotional beings. Therefore, it is important to manage your emotions. It is empowering to know and understand what triggers you. Once you are able to manage your emotions, you are able to manage your life,” advised Mogodi.

Indeed, the road towards living out our intentions for the year may not always be as smooth as we anticipate.

However, Mogodi suggests that being aware of our potential and being adamant about what we want can help carry us through.

“Make sure that the goals you have set are indeed your goals. When we impose certain things on ourselves because we feel it is what society wants or when we set goals based on what other people are achieving, we often fail. You can never come first at being another person.

“Forget about social media and other external factors. Just listen to the voice of your soul. When we are aware of our own potential, we start to live a more fulfilling life,” she said.

Looking ahead, Mathebula says that the goals she has set have evolved to make room for who she is becoming.

“As we grow, we tend to want more from life and for ourselves. In 2022 I am learning to show up for me and to become the best version of myself in my way.”​