Peace of mind and mental health vital for wellness, says Mahlangu

A good workout plan, clean diet are simply not enough

Wellness plays a crucial part in helping us achieve a higher quality of life. While eating well and going consistently to the gym may bring a remarkable difference to our lives, nurturing the mind and soul is equally important. After all, the various aspects of wellness are interconnected and wellness is more than just physical health. It is multidimensional and holistic.



For businesswoman, mother of three and former reality TV star Mome Mahlangu, wellness is tantamount to healing and serves as the key to being at peace with oneself...