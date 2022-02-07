Candles carry powerful and profound spiritual significance

Candles are generally known for their relaxing and healing properties, as well as their ability to enhance and adorn any romantic mood. However, lighting a candle is also a sacred act which bears much spiritual significance in the lives of many believers.

Whether used for manifesting, aligning chakras or as a portrayal of the light of God in the physical sense, candles carry powerful and profound meaning in different belief systems. They are a source of hope, an integral part of finding healing and an essential aspect of connecting with souls departed.

In the Christian faith, candles carry a deep meaning tied to the gospel and are used by various denominations. Candles are lit, not only to enhance the worship experience in church, but also to appreciate faith in a manner that surpasses human understanding.

According to Rev Father Lithemba Busakwe of the Anglican Catholic Church, candles serve as a physical representation of hope and light.

“Lighting a candle symbolises Christ, the Light of the world. Jesus Christ said: "I am the Light of the world; the one who follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have light and life" (John 8:12),” he said.

“From baptism, one receives the Light of Christ so that they may live and sustain that flame of faith burning alive in their heart. To symbolise this light of the world, we’ve always used the ancient source of light: the candle.”