Good Life

Sacred threads: the spiritual significance of hair

Hair is deeply connected to our emotional wellbeing

By Nombuso Kumalo and Nomvelo Masango - 07 June 2021 - 09:25

Apart from adorning it in various styles, the deeper significance of hair is undeniable. It is the extension of our opinions, beliefs and who we are becoming. Similar to our mental and physical wellness, hair is deeply connected to our emotional health and spiritual identity.

Ntombenhle Khathwane, founder of Afro Botanics, a SA haircare range that caters for ethnic hair, believes the spiritual connection we have with our hair ought to be preserved...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...