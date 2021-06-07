Sacred threads: the spiritual significance of hair
Hair is deeply connected to our emotional wellbeing
Apart from adorning it in various styles, the deeper significance of hair is undeniable. It is the extension of our opinions, beliefs and who we are becoming. Similar to our mental and physical wellness, hair is deeply connected to our emotional health and spiritual identity.
Ntombenhle Khathwane, founder of Afro Botanics, a SA haircare range that caters for ethnic hair, believes the spiritual connection we have with our hair ought to be preserved...
