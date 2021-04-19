As nature sheds its dried leaves, we too can learn to let go
Autumn: A time to harvest spiritual growth
The icy morning breeze and layering of thicker coats all point to the arrival of the autumn season. “Haerfest” or harvest season is known as the act of taking in crops – and this autumn season presents the opportunity to stock up on spiritual strength and realign our energies. Reboot your body and mind with these seasonal revelations to reset your spiritual compass.
Mystery..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.