As nature sheds its dried leaves, we too can learn to let go

Autumn: A time to harvest spiritual growth

The icy morning breeze and layering of thicker coats all point to the arrival of the autumn season. “Haerfest” or harvest season is known as the act of taking in crops – and this autumn season presents the opportunity to stock up on spiritual strength and realign our energies. Reboot your body and mind with these seasonal revelations to reset your spiritual compass.



