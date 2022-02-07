Different candles colours and their meaning

Symbolism behind the colours of the candles

Gogo Nomi sheds some light on what the different colours of the candles represents:

Red

Represents Amandla womlilo, which is the strength of fire. It can be used when you are facing difficulties and you feel as though you are surrounded by enemies. This candle can be used to fight off and ward off negative energy.

Green

It symbolises fertility or provision with regards to life. Green is seen through nature, which is our source of nourishment and food and can be used whenever you feel as though you are in lack provision, opportunities, money

White

Symbolises Amandla ka moya, which is when we ask God and our ancestors for spiritual alignment and strengthening. White, a generic colour, can be used when you don’t know what colour of candles you need. It’s also a good colour if you are asking for light for other people.

Yellow

Amandla wempilo is used when we ask for light. The colour is symbolic of the sun, which is the light source of life. Another definition is that it symbolises our ancestors and can be used in unison with white.

Blue

It symbolises the heavenly realm. It is when we ask the creator of the universe to guide us and when we need revelation about a certain matter.

Purple

It is used when we ask God to grant us clarity to visions and for sight as a healer. This colour is normally associated with gifted people.

Black

It is associated with the interpretation of dreams, and in other instances it used when an individual needs protection.