Religion's uneasy relationship with money

Christians have long been divided on donating earnings to the church

By Nomvelo Masango - 31 May 2021 - 09:08

The subject of tithing has been one of great contention among Christians across different denominations. While some may view the giving of 10% to the church as a way of honouring God, others believe that tithing should be done a little differently and that it is not as important as many church leaders claim it to be.  

According to Pastor Monde Zondo of the Church of Christ Assembly in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, tithing should be viewed as an enabling tool in the continuation of God’s work...

