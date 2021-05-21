Photography exhibition explores spiritual identity, modern Africanism
Ihiya captures the mood in two key Joburg markets
In celebrating Africa Month, Windybrow Arts Centre in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, has decided to explore spiritual identity and modern Africanism through an exhibition titled Ihiya.
The photographic exhibition that is on display until next month, looks at the important characteristics in the whole Africanism structure by exploring indigenous knowledge. Ihiya, that was opened through a discussion, looks at the values and practices of African spirituality...
