The spiritual significance of Freedom Day

Freedom Day is a holiday celebrated by South Africans in remembrance of our liberation from a brutally oppressive apartheid system. While we have various rights and freedoms as enshrined in our constitution, it remains important for us as spiritual beings to consciously live each day fully aware of and immersed in our spiritual freedom.

By using the power of meditation and focusing on the breath, the Art of Living Foundation encourages a peaceful and present life fully immersed in spiritual liberation. According to Vani Pavadai, senior faculty member and stalwart of the foundation, some of the benefits of spiritual freedom include being free from the tsunami of thoughts that bother us, the entanglements that we harbour in our heads, as well as our own emotional turmoil.

For the past 22 years, Pavadai has taught spiritually liberating meditation programmes, touching the lives of thousands of people across the continent.

“Spiritual Freedom is about one’s mind being free, expanded, still and at peace. Spirituality is when you have an understanding of who you are. Experiencing that intrinsic connection between the mind, body, and soul brings freedom, love, joy and inner peace,” she says.

For Dr Nontando Hadebe, chairperson of the Circle of Concerned African Women Theologians, spiritual liberation is when a person has been freed from negative and harmful practices that hinder them and others.