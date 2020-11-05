Good Life

Owner of online clothing brand hits on winning formula

Ofentse turns lockdown misfortune into fashion label

05 November 2020 - 10:21
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

Ofentse Mojapelo, owner of clothing brand Ofentse Projects, has found the formula for remaining the vendor of choice in the ever-changing fashion industry.

Ensuring the quality of your product, being visible, engaging with customers and being consistent are Mojapelo's tricks of the trade...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X